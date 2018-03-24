St. Mary's High School vigil held as Bishop meets with parish officials

A prayer vigil is happening this morning outside of St. Mary's High School in Westfield following the announcement the school would be shutting down at the end of the academic year.

The Saturday morning vigil is just one of many efforts alumni, parents, and students have organized since news of the school's shutdown was announced.

Bishop Rozanski of the Springfield Diocese, arrived shortly after 9AM to the school for a meeting with school board and finance council members.

The school's closure was announced suddenly parents say and is being attributed to a decline in enrollment.

Ever since, grassroots efforts have been underway to not just up the enrollment numbers but to also raise money.

So far, thousands have been raised. But it's not enough, some say, to keep the doors open.

No decision has been finalized as of yet, but with the Bishop here the concerned folks gathered in the parking lot are hoping to get answers

The meeting were told will last around an hour and people outside concerned for the future of St Mary's school will be remain until the Bishop is done.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story today and as soon as more information emerges we'll provide an update.

