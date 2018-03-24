Pittsfield police search for child who donated chore money to ice cream fund

Police in Pittsfield are calling it an act of kindness after a " very young man" decided to donate his chore money to the department's ice cream truck fund on Friday.

"We are looking for an individual and we need the public's assistance," the Pittsfield Police Department wrote on their Facebook page.

After making an announcement Thursday that the police ice cream truck fund account had opened, one child decided to go to the bank to help out.

"Today we were informed that a very young man came to the bank and deposited his $5 that he earned from doing chores around the house," police wrote mid-Friday morning.

Now they want to find this "very young man" who decided to give back to his community.

"We would like to identify this young man and reward him with a small token of our appreciation," explained police before adding, "#operationcopsicle #actofkindness #thankyou#communitysupport."

If you know who the young man is, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.