Western Mass. residents participate in The March for Our Lives

Thousands joined numerous March for Our Lives rallies across The Commonwealth today.

Today’s protest on ending gun violence sparked a deeper conversation here in Western Massachusetts.

Organizers say this is only the beginning.

Jamison Rohan, a student at Minnechaug High School, organized a trip to Boston’s march.

“I just want people to remember that children are the voice of our future,” Rohan told us. “We are going out there -- we are saying what we believe in, and we are making a stand.”

Step by step, hundreds took to the streets to send a message to our country’s leaders.

“We are looking for common sense gun laws, so a ban on assault rifles and better background checks aside from age and mental capacity.”

Rohan hopes she might get the chance to talk to lawmakers about the change she wants to see.

“I would love to talk to them about this issue. I know that Elizabeth Warren is kicking off the one in Boston and ending the one in Springfield,” Rohan said.

Senator Elizabeth Warren joined hundreds of supporters on the steps of Springfield City Hall today.

Participants continued to spread their message at a march in Northampton.

“I want my fellow students and I to never be scared of being killed in our own school where it is supposed to be the safest,” Ellis Tarry of Greenfield told us. “I want to give my voice and I want everybody’s voice to be heard.”

Organizers for today’s marches across the country say they plan to continue to carry out their message.

