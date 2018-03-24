Grooming event to support Dakin Humane Society

Scrub-a-dub-dub, dozens of dogs hopped in the tub!

Today, local pooches got primped and polished at the Dakin Humane Society.

A mobile dog grooming business, Hydrodog, swung by to give these furry friends a fresh look.

Dakin Humane Society said they help about 20,000 animals every year.

The best part? The proceeds from today’s grooming event went to the animal shelter.

