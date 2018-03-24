Mostly cloudy skies tonight with the chance for snow showers

Clouds will increase tonight as a another upper level disturbance pushes through the region. Temperatures will run near to slightly below normal tomorrow before mild air begins to work in by the middle of next week.

Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will move east tonight and into Sunday, bringing a chance for morning snow showers and flurries. Any snow showers could put down some scattered coatings in parts of western Mass. We turn breezy and colder with highs near 40 in the valley. Skies will begin clearing out in the afternoon as high pressure builds in from the northwest. This high will also help drop temps into the upper teens and low 20s for Monday morning.

Sunshine will be the story to start the week as high pressure dominates. Temps get a bit milder by Tuesday with highs back to the low 50s as a ridge develops in the East. Wednesday is looking a bit cloudier, but still mild as a warm front approaches and low pressure heads to the Great Lakes. Thursday will be milder ahead of a cold front and high temps could get to 60 degrees, but a cold front Friday will bring rain and cooler temps.

While over a week away, the Easter weekend forecast is still fuzzy, but at the moment we are looking dry and seasonable.

