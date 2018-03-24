Police respond to disturbance at Eastfield Mall in Springfield

Springfield Police responded to an incident at the Eastfield Mall following an event that was shut down Saturday night.

A dance event at the Youthful Expressions dance studio was ended early by police when the studio became filled beyond capacity, according to Nicole Sweeney, property manager of the Eastfield Mall.

Upon arrival, police say they found that there was twice as many people inside the store than allowed.

Ryan Walsh, spokesperson for the department, said there were also issues with permits.

Police asked that people disperse and the disturbance was ended peacefully.

