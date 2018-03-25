A mostly cloudy, breezy and cool day to end the weekend

Some locations in western Mass are waking up to a light coating on snow on grassy surfaces from snow showers that moved through the region last night. Mainly cloudy and cool conditions are on the way today but mild air will move in by the middle of the week.

Any snow showers will end this morning but we will hold onto a fair amount of clouds today. We turn breezy and colder with highs topping out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Skies will begin clearing out in the afternoon as high pressure builds in from the northwest. This high will also help drop temps into the upper teens and low 20s for Monday morning.

Sunshine will be the story to start the week as high pressure dominates. Temps get a bit milder by Tuesday with highs back to the low 50s as a ridge develops in the East. Wednesday is looking a bit cloudier, but still mild as a warm front approaches and low pressure heads to the Great Lakes. Thursday will be milder ahead of a cold front and high temps could get to 60 degrees, but a cold front Friday will bring rain and cooler temps.

Showers could linger into the start of next weekend.

