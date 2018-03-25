Hundreds shave their heads for St. Baldrick's Foundation

On Sunday, people were their losing hair at the Hangar Pub and Grill in Amherst.

Hundreds went bald to support the kids of the Saint Baldrick’s Foundation who are battling cancer.

Their hope was to raise $75,000 to benefit research.

Adam Caron of Conway said this is a fundraiser he loves to participate in.

“I feel great, it's nice and windy!” Caron said. “We love helping and getting awareness for kid’s cancer, wish more people would go out and help kids with cancer.”

As the hair fell throughout the day, littering the floor, donations came in; money that goes to the Saint Baldrick’s Foundation to help with research.

Ryan Bradley, father of Luke Bradley, is a man who has seen the benefits research dollars have provided.

“This Saint Baldrick’s event goes specifically to help pediatric research. Our family has benefited tremendously,” Bradley said.

His son Luke has benefited from a new form of treatment called immunotherapy, which takes the place of chemotherapy.

“The whole time he's on that treatment, he's going to school still, he's doing things that were unheard of. I can remember the doctors looking and saying 'I can't believe it’,” Bradley told us.

Luke Bradley was this year's honor child and he's been so before, but sadly he couldn't attend this year because of another battle with cancer.

However, his family says he's doing okay.

While the guys on the Springfield College football team were sad to not see Luke, the update on his health was encouraging.

They’ve been Luke’s biggest supporters, through and through his near 7-year battle.

According to Saint Baldrick’s, one in five kids won’t survive this battle. However, with hundreds arriving to go bald, those odds keep getting better.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.