After a chilly end to the weekend mild air will make a return this week

We managed to see some sunshine today despite a fair amount of cloud cover. Sunshine returns for the start of the work week with milder air working in by the middle of the week

It has been a bit breezy out there as well but those winds will diminish as we head into tonight. Skies will also clear out which means temperatures will drop overnight. Lows will fall back into the upper teens to lower 20s. After a cold start tomorrow morning temperatures will rise into the middle and upper 40s in the afternoon under sunny skies. Another cold night is on tap for Monday night thanks again to clear skies and light winds. Lows Monday night will fall into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Sunshine will be the story to start the week as high pressure dominates. Temps get a bit milder by Tuesday with highs back to the low 50s as a ridge develops in the East. Wednesday is looking a bit cloudier, but still mild as a warm front approaches and low pressure heads to the Great Lakes. Thursday will be milder ahead of a cold front and high temps could get to 60 degrees, but a cold front Friday will bring rain and cooler temps.

Showers could linger into the start of next weekend.

