Fire in Greenfield displaces family, sends firefighter to hospital

A fire in Greenfield forced one family from their home and sent a firefighter to the hospital.

The fire caused some significant damage to the house, but where the house was located proved difficult for firefighters to get water to the scene.

When crews arrived to the home located on Smead Hill Road in Greenfield Sunday evening, the home had heavy fire on the outside.

Crews went to work, but fire damaged the home extensively from the basement all the way up into the second floor peak of the home.

The home is located on a quiet, rural road, making one thing difficult for crews.

“We brought numerous mutual aid to assist. This is a non-hydrant area of greenfield so we had to bring in water,” Greenfield Fire Chief, Robert Strahan, said.

The department called in a second alarm which means mutual aid from many surrounding towns.

Turners Falls, Deerfield, South Deerfield, Colrain, Bernardston, Northfield, Northampton, Gill and Shelburne Center all assisted, either bringing water or covering the other towns.

“We really called a large amount of mutual aid to bring water to the scene as a precaution,” Strahan told us.

Most of Greenfield has fire hydrants available to firefighters in an emergency, this case was unique.

“It’s very isolated that there are areas where there is no water supply,” Strahan said. “This happens to be one of the very few areas.”

The family made it out of the home safely, but one firefighter was reportedly taken to an area hospital.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.