RMV reopens after shutdown, REAL ID begins

This morning, the Registry of Motor Vehicles, or RMV, will be back open after a statewide shutdown over the weekend.

The closure put a halt on license renewals, driving tests, inspections and much more.

The RMV has been closed since Thursday at 7 p.m., replacing its 30-year-old computer system. The new system, ATLAS, is meant to provide much faster and convenient customer service, both in the building and online.

The registry told Western Mass News it’s been working around the clock to help ease this transition for customers, and the weekend closure was necessary to do that.

This upgrade comes just in time, starting Monday, residents will have the choice between a standard state driver’s license, or to get a “REAL ID”, which was created in 2005 for security measures after the 9/11 terror attacks.

People will not need one until October 2020, and in fact, if you have a passport, you will never need one at all. But if you don’t have a passport, you will need a REAL ID to fly in the U.S. A standard license will not do.

The standard license will also not be an acceptable form of ID for federal purposes starting then.

To get a REAL ID, you must visit an RMV center in person, you can’t get one online.

The RMV will reopen Monday morning at 9 a.m.

