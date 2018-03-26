Forecast: A chilly start but pleasant early spring day on the way

It's a bright but cold start. Temperatures are in the teens and 20s but we have a nice, late, March day on the way. We'll see lots of sunshine today with a lighter breeze. Temperatures will reach into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees this afternoon. Right about where we should be for March 26th.

With a clear sky, no wind and a dry air mass in place temperatures will fall into the teens by morning.

Tomorrow will be another beauty with more sunshine along with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 50's. High pressure will stay in charge through the day although some high clouds ahead of our next system will move in tomorrow evening.

An area of low pressure will bring clouds and some rain showers on Wednesday. There may be a few sleet pellets or a touch of freezing rain mixed in early Wednesday morning but this will not be much of any major impact. The best chance for icy roads would be across the hill towns. It will be cooler Wednesday with temperatures in the 40's.

A milder surge of air will arrive by the end of the week as the jet stream lifts into eastern Canada. This will allow temperatures to reach into the 60's. There will likely be a period of rain along with the milder temperatures but it may come Thursday night into Friday. Keeping both Thursday and Friday mainly dry. Spring will be in the air!