Pleasant March afternoon expected for Monday

It was a cold start but temperatures are climbing fast and we have a nice day on the way! We'll see lots of sunshine this afternoon along with a lighter breeze. Temperatures will reach into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Right about where we should be for March 26th.

With a clear sky, no wind and a dry air mass in place temperatures will fall into the teens by morning. The record low is 14. We'll make a run at it late tonight!

However, tomorrow will be another beauty with more sunshine along with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 50's. High pressure will stay in charge through the day although some high clouds ahead of our next system will move in tomorrow evening.

An area of low pressure will bring clouds and some rain showers on Wednesday. There may be a few sleet pellets or a touch of freezing rain mixed in early Wednesday morning but this will not be a major issue. The best chance for icy roads would be across the hill towns and before sunrise. It will be cooler Wednesday with temperatures in the 40's.

A milder surge of air will arrive by the end of the week as the jet stream lifts into eastern Canada. This will allow temperatures to reach into the 60's. There will likely be a period of rain along with the milder temperatures but it may come Thursday night into Friday. Keeping both Thursday and Friday mainly dry. Spring will be in the air!

