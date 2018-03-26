Typical early-spring weather on tap this week

After a sunny, seasonable Monday afternoon, we keep our clear sky tonight. With high pressure in control, our air remains dry and winds become light to calm. This is perfect for temps to drop quickly tonight once the sun sets. Temperatures overnight will tumble into the teens and lower 20s for western Mass with some frost for the early morning. Our record low is 14 and we may take a run at it! If you’re headed out right around or before sunrise, bundle up!

Our Tuesday begins bright and sunny, which will help temperatures rebound fast. By Noon, most will be hitting lower and middle 40s and the valley will top off in the lower to middle 50s by the afternoon. We have another nice day on the way with a light breeze and increasing high clouds.

A warm front is on the way for Wednesday morning, so skies will remain cloudy Tuesday night. Temperatures won’t be nearly as cold with most hovering around and slightly below freezing. As this front comes into western Mass, the higher terrain may see brief, light freezing rain and the lower valley will have some cold rain showers. At this point, very little impact is expected-but some slick roads and walkways in the high terrain are possible.

Temperatures warm quickly Wednesday and highs get back to near 50. We remain cloudy and a bit unsettled with shower chances continuing into Thursday (though it won’t be a washout). Temperatures are looking to get into the 50s Thursday and low 60s Friday ahead of a cold front. Friday morning, we see a shower, then a little sunshine. Turning breezy Friday, then more seasonable Saturday and Easter Sunday with highs in the 50s and some sun. Shower chances may return Monday with another cold front.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.