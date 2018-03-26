ATV driver remains in hospital, charged with drunken driving - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

ATV driver remains in hospital, charged with drunken driving

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Police in Massachusetts say an all-terrain vehicle crash over the weekend hospitalized a man who is now facing drunken driving charges.

West Brookfield police say the 38-year-old Palmer man faces charges including drunken driving and driving with a revoked license. West Brookfield Police Sgt. Matthew Letendre says the ATV driver was attempting to turn left onto Route 9 when he lost control on Saturday, sending the ATV spinning and over a guardrail.

The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports the unnamed man's injuries were not life-threatening. He remained at a Worcester hospital on Sunday.

