Greenfield man facing charges after breaking into apartment, assaulting dog

A Greenfield man is facing several charges after allegedly breaking into an apartment over the weekend.

Greenfield Police said that early Saturday afternoon, police were called to an apartment for a report of a breaking and entering.

Officers arrived and spoke to a victim who reportedly said that a man, identified by police at 47-year-old Andrew Thompson of Greenfield, tied his dog to a porch railing and tried to get into the apartment.

The victim reportedly refused to let Thompson in and locked the door, at which point, Thompson allegedly kicked the door so hard that the door casing broke into pieces and the door knob and some door hardware broke and fell to the floor.

"The victim, who suffers from a disabling condition picked up a wooden bat and struck Mr. Thompson in the head to protect himself," police explained in a Facebook post.

Investigators noted that Thompson then fell out of the doorway, grabbed the dog, and fled the area.

A short time later, a witness flagged down an officer and reported that she saw a man matching Thompson's description kick a dog three times in the area of School and Osgood Streets, which caused the dog - which matched the description of Thompson's dog - to yelp.

Officers then arrested Thompson on several charges including breaking and entering during the daytime with felonious intent, vandalizing property, cruelty to an animal, and assault and battery on a person with a disability.

Thompson was then transported to Baystate Franklin Medical Center for treatment.

"While at the hospital, Mr. Thompson was reported to be extremely disorderly, throwing punches, screaming and urinating all over the floor, scaring patients and staff earning him an additional charge of disorderly conduct," police added.

Once released from the hospital, Thompson was brought to police headquarters, bail was set at $5,000, and transported to the Franklin County House of Correction to be held until his arraignment or bail was posted.

Police said that Thompson's two dogs were taken into protective custody by animal control.

