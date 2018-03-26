Woman from Peru seeks sanctuary at Springfield church

A mother from Peru has taken sanctuary at a Springfield church.

Monday morning, a group of clergy leaders gathered for a press conference to announce that a woman named Gisella, who arrived from Peru back in 2001, is fighting to remain in the United States and she, along with her two children, have sought sanctuary at South Congregational Church in Springfield.

Since then, Gisella has worked in western Massachusetts, married an American citizen in 2005, and has two American children - ages 10 and 4.

Officials with the Pioneer Valley Project said that Gisella began seeking an adjustment in her status in 2006 and has faced several obstacles in her efforts due to what they claim were attorney errors.

"Women like Gisella are caught in a web of immigration enforcement that goes against one deeply held value of our country that of welcoming people who come here longing for a better life. Our common humanity and our belief that we are truly sisters and brothers on this tiny, fragile planet compel us to offer a safe place for Gisella while she and her family are untangled from an increasingly aggressive, harsh and capricious enforcement of immigration regulations," said Sr. Denise Granger, SSJ of Springfield.

In response to today's announcement, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said:

"Well their recruitment efforts have paid off for them in defiance of the edict that we are not a sanctuary city. As stated prior in June 2017, our city's code enforcement inspection and public safety teams upon visit deemed the church property unsuitable to house individuals/families under the state's sanitary code. They are in violation of building and housing codes and proper non-taxable use of their property. Our city inspection teams will be notified. I am disappointed that they would use and exploit this family for their own causes. Now, I am not a cold-hearted person and do have compassion for the family in question, but there must be a clear path to American citizenship, whether it's this case in Springfield or in other parts of our country. Being first generation, it's simply not fair to all those immigrants, including my parents, who played by the rules and followed the legal immigration path into America."

