Vehicle crashes into Bachelor Brook in South Hadley

Emergency crews are on-scene after a car crashed into a South Hadley brook.

Officers on-scene told Western Mass News that the vehicle hit a bridge along Amherst Road (Route 116), went over the railing, and crashed into Bachelor Brook.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was able to get out on their own and walk to a nearby ambulance. That person was taken to an area hospital and the extent of their injuries is not immediately known.

Route 116 in the area of the crash is open, but motorists may see some delays through the area as crews work to clear the scene.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All right reserved