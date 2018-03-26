Ware man charged with misleading investigators in West Brookfield case

A Hampshire County man has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the deaths of a mother and her three children in West Brookfield.

Tim Connolly, spokesperson for the Worcester County District Attorney's office, said that 31-year-old Matthew Locke of Ware was arraigned Monday in East Brookfield District Court on one count of misleading a police investigation.

That investigation, Connolly added, is related to the murders of a West Brookfield woman and three children.

To be clear, no arrests have been made in the murders of four people left for dead in their West Brookfield home.

On Thursday, March 1, police were called to a home on Old Warren Road for a well-being check.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of Sara Bermudez and three children - Madison, 8, James, 6, and Michael, 2 - dead inside the home.

Police have released little information since, but have ruled the deaths as homicides.

In court documents obtained by our media partners, MassLive.com,

"On March 23: Locke told investigators that Moses Bermudez, the husband and father of the victims, stated that they should pay attention to the news in the coming days because anyone associated with MS-13 was going to get hurt and die. Locke's statement indicated that members of ms-13 were responsible for the murders."

"On March 24: Moses Bermudez, speaking to investigators, denied making any statement in regards to MS-13. He further denied linking anyone from MS-13 to these crimes."

Someone who was there confirms that the father never spoke about having people killed or mentioned that gang.

After those interviews, investigators charged Locke with misleading police.

Connolly said that Locke was ordered held on $10,000 bail. Another court date is scheduled for April 24.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

