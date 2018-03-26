Ludlow voters to decide on new senior center

On Monday, residents in Ludlow will make a major decision that could impact senior citizens.

A townwide ballot question is to approve a new senior center, replacing the old one which was severely damaged by a burst pipe during our severe cold snap in January.

With a sign in hand, Pat Bernard stood supporting a 'Yes' vote on Question 1, which would support the town borrowing $9.8 million for a new senior center.

"I graduated from high school there and I'm 74. The center itself, the building, is 115 years old," Bernard said.

Tonight's senior center article would allow the town to purchase land, design. and build a new facility up to 20,000 square feet.

Bernard said that the current space leaves much to be desired.

"We are down in the basement very few windows, not much light, bad heating, bad air circulation. We just had two floods broken pipes," Bernard added.

Today's ballot question follows a town vote during a special town meeting in January where voters approved bringing this issue to a ballot vote.

Just days before that meeting at the center, a pipe burst. Western Mass News captured video back in January of the massive flood to the offices lounge and other areas of the building.

That flood led to services being canceled and Bernard said that made a bad situation worse.

"There was a big need. I mean toilets were falling off the wall. It just needed a lot of work and since the town doesn't own the building, it's not feasible to put money in," Bernard explained.



If you are a registered voter in Ludlow, you can come out to cast a ballot until 8 p.m. Monday.

Another question on the ballot in Ludlow today included the approval of $60 million for a new consolidated elementary school.

