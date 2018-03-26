New senior center, elementary school approved by voters in Ludlow

The town of Ludlow is moving forward with two major building projects.

A new senior center, and the plan to consolidate the Chapin Street Elementary and Veterans Park Elementary Schools were approved following a town-wide vote Monday night.

For the new senior center, the town would borrow $9.8 million in order to design, and purchase land where the new facility of up to 20,000 square feet will be built.

The old senior center was severely damaged by a burst pipe during our severe cold snap in January.

"I graduated from high school there and I'm 74. The center itself, the building, is 115 years old," Pat Bernard said.

Bernard said that the current space leaves much to be desired.

"We are down in the basement very few windows, not much light, bad heating, bad air circulation. We just had two floods broken pipes," Bernard added.

Monday's ballot question follows a town vote during a special town meeting in January where voters approved bringing this issue to a ballot vote.

Just days before that meeting at the center, a pipe burst. Western Mass News captured video back in January of the massive flood to the offices lounge and other areas of the building.

That flood led to services being canceled and Bernard said that made a bad situation worse.

"There was a big need. I mean toilets were falling off the wall. It just needed a lot of work and since the town doesn't own the building, it's not feasible to put money in," Bernard explained.



