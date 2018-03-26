Berkshire DA: Body of missing Pittsfield man found in Hancock

The body of a Pittsfield resident who was reported missing over the weekend was found Monday afternoon.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, 66-year-old Dan Lewis was reported missing Saturday evening.

Lewis's body was found after Pittsfield Police received a 911 call reporting an unresponsive party was located at the end of West Street in Hancock around 4 p.m.

Lewis was reportedly last seen near a home at the intersection of Dalton and Plastic Avenue. The Berkshire District Attorney's office said Lewis may have been heading to Stephentown, New York or Hinsdale.

His death does not appear to be suspicious. An investigation is being conducted by State Police assigned the D.A.'s Office and Pittsfield Police.

