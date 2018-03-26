Sunderland woman defends herself and son during home invasion

Sunderland Police believe the suspect involved in a home invasion over the weekend may have been connected to a string of car break-ins.

On Sunday morning, Sunderland Police arrested and charged 35-year-old Donald Walker of Hatfield in connection to the home invasion on Old Amherst Road.

Police told Western Mass News that around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Walker allegedly broke into the home armed with a knife.

Sunderland Police Chief Demetropoulos said the woman saw Walker come up the stairs and entered a room where she was hiding with her adult son.

That's when police say she stabbed him in the face with a letter opener.



"She told me today she didn't think she had it in her, but obviously having her son in front of her and the assailant she reacted," said Chief Demetropoulos.

The man ran from the home, but he was quickly caught feet from the residence by two officers.

Walker is now facing charges that include breaking and entering, assault and battery on a person over 60, and armed assault in a dwelling.

Police said that the woman did not recognize Walker.



Sunderland's Police Chief said they are now looking into whether that home invasion on Old Amherst Road was also connected to several car break-ins that took place right before that home invasion.

"Officers noticed the people's cars were unlocked if they had locked them the person would have kept going," said Chief Demetropoulos.

The recent home invasion is on the minds of a lot of residents.

"It scared me to think of being at my house with my children and all of a sudden having a stranger in my home," said Erin Murphy.

Walker was transported to the Franklin County House of Corrections and is being held on $150,000 cash bail.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.