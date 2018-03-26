Chicopee PD seek to identify credit card theft suspect

Anyone who can identify this suspect is asked to contact Chicpoee police at (413) 594-1740 (Image Courtesy: Chicopee PD)

Chicopee Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they said stole a credit cards from a woman who offered him a ride.

According to Chicopee Officer Mike Wilk, on March 17 a woman pulled over near the Money Stop Pawn Shop on Chicopee Street after a man flagged her down and asked to use her cell phone.

Wilk said the woman let him use her phone, then he asked if she could give him a ride, and she complied.

During the ride, the woman was involved in an accident. Afterwards she told police she believes the male suspect she gave a ride to got into her purse and stole her credit cards since they were being used at several locations in Willamansett.

Chicopee Police were able to find surveillance images of the suspect after he allegedly used her credit card at the Family Dollar on Meadow Street.

"While it is a kind and caring gesture, we do not recommend EVER letting someone who flags you down, use your phone, OR give them a ride. If there is some type of situation, contact the police. Do not put yourself in a position to get hurt, or, have your items stolen," Wilk wrote.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicopee Police at 413-594-1740, or can send a private message on their Facebook page.

