Springfield PD: Man attempted to get inside undercover car while fleeing from police

A Springfield man was arrested Saturday night after police said he attempted to get inside an undercover cruiser in order to continue fleeing from police.

According to Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson of the Springfield Police Department, 25-year-old Angel Valdes was in a pickup truck that was being pursued by police around 10:10 p.m.

After police lost sight of the pickup truck, Valdes was seen fleeing on foot up Central Street towards Ashmun Street.

While Valdes was fleeing from police he approached Springfield Sgt. Hitas' undercover car, opened the passenger door, and attempted to get inside.

"Once the suspect realized Sgt. Hitas wasn't driving away and officers were closing in he exited the car and kept running," said Walsh.

Valdes was taken into custody on Ashmun Street and charged with possession to distribute crack cocaine, breaking and entering a vehicle at night, resisting arrest, and two default warrants.

Walsh said officers found 14 rocks of crack cocaine on Valdes.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.