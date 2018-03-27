Man dies following 3-story fall in Springfield

Springfield police say a 57-year-old man is dead after a failed attempt to enter his apartment building Monday night.

The apartment is on the 400 block of State Street according to Ryan Walsh, the Public Information Officer with the Springfield Police Department. Walsh said the 57-year-old fell 3-stories trying to enter their apartment through a window.

The man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, Walsh said.

A few hours later, Walsh said in a tweet that the man had succumbed to his injuries.

No further information was made available.

