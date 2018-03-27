Portion of Shearer Street in Palmer closed following crash

A person has been transported with minor injuries to Baystate Wing Hospital following an early morning crash on Shearer Street.

Palmer police told Western Mass News that the car struck a utility pole and it needs to be replaced.

National Grid was quick to respond, police said, and are working to replace the pole currently. But police are still advising drivers that a portion of Shearer Street is closed from the intersection of North Main Street to Randall and Wilson streets.

As this is an area used to gain access to the Mass Pike, police are advising drivers to seek an alternate route until the repairs have been made.

Currently, there is no timetable on these repairs.

