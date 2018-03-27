Shearer Street in Palmer reopen following earlier crash

A person was transported with minor injuries to Baystate Wing Hospital following an early morning crash on Shearer Street.
Palmer Police told Western Mass News that the car struck a utility pole and it needs to be replaced.
National Grid was quick to respond, police said, to repair that pole.
A portion of Shearer Street had been closed has since reopened to traffic.
