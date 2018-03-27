A little rain and sleet tonight, then milder Wednesday

Rain and sleet are falling with passing showers tonight across western Mass. Wet snowflakes could mix in across the hills and Berkshires as well, but all roads remain wet as temperatures are still well above freezing (11pm). By 5-8am, temps may fall to around and even below 32 degrees, leading to some slick spots on roads-especially bridges and overpasses-but this will be short-lived.

There is a slight risk for lingering drizzle/light showers of rain/freezing rain in the early morning. Icing would be minimal and will likely cause a very low impact-if any at all. Our cloudy morning will give way to some breaks of sunshine in the afternoon, helping bump temperatures back to the 50s. Wind remains on the light side, giving us a rather pleasant day after a damp start!

Clouds return for Thursday and we stay mild with highs again in the 50s. A cold front will approach by the afternoon with another chance for rain showers, so keep the umbrella for another day. Not much wet weather is expected though. The front will pass through Friday morning, bringing an end to showers. We turn breezy, but stay mild with highs jumping into the 60s with the help of afternoon sunshine.

High pressure will bring in dry weather for Saturday and we look slightly cooler, but still near the norm for the last day of March (which goes out like a lamb). We are watching another cold front that should come into the area sometime Sunday into Monday with wet weather chances. The timing for this is still uncertain, but the best rain chances look to be more Monday morning than Easter Sunday for now. However, clouds do look to come in for Sunday, which will help keep temperatures closer to 50 degrees.

