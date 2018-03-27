Cold start, but another quick warm up

It's a bright but cold start! Temperatures were down into the teens but they are rising fast. We'll see plenty of sunshine through high clouds today. By Noon, temperatures will be into the 40s and the valley will top off in the lower to middle 50s by mid to late afternoon.

A warm front is on the way for tomorrow morning, so skies will thicken up overnight. Temperatures won't be nearly as cold with most hovering around freezing. As this front comes into western Mass, the higher terrain may see brief, light freezing rain and the lower valley will have some cold rain showers. At this point, very little impact is expected-but some slick roads and walkways in the high terrain are possible.

Temperatures warm quickly tomorrow and highs get back to near 50. We remain mostly cloudy but showers will end early. We may even see some pm sunny breaks. Temperatures are looking to get into the 50s Thursday and low 60s Friday ahead of a cold front. Thursday night into Friday morning, we see a few showers. It will turn breezy Friday, then more seasonable Saturday and Easter Sunday with highs in the 50s and some sun. There may be a few showers around Saturday night.

