Forecast: Cold start but another quick warm up

It's a bright but cold start! Temperatures are down into the teens. Our record low is 14 and we may still make a run at it! Make sure you bundle up as you head out!

Today begins bright and sunny, which will help temperatures rebound fast. By Noon, most will be hitting lower and middle 40s and the valley will top off in the lower to middle 50s by the afternoon. We have another nice day on the way with a light breeze and increasing high clouds.

A warm front is on the way for tomorrow morning, so skies will thicken up overnight. Temperatures won't be nearly as cold with most hovering around freezing. As this front comes into western Mass, the higher terrain may see brief, light freezing rain and the lower valley will have some cold rain showers. At this point, very little impact is expected-but some slick roads and walkways in the high terrain are possible.

Temperatures warm quickly tomorrow and highs get back to near 50. We remain mostly cloudy but showers will end early. We may even see some pm sunny breaks. Temperatures are looking to get into the 50s Thursday and low 60s Friday ahead of a cold front. Thursday night into Friday morning, we see a few showers. It will turn breezy Friday, then more seasonable Saturday and Easter Sunday with highs in the 50s and some sun. There may be a few showers around Saturday night.

