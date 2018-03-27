Pleasant Tuesday on tap, with temps near 50

It was another cold start but like yesterday temperatures have climbed fast. We've gone from the teens to the 40s and we are headed into the lower 50s by later this afternoon. We'll see sunshine through high clouds as a weak system moves our way.

A warm front will move through later tonight into tomorrow morning and will cause clouds to thicken up this evening. Temperatures won't be nearly as cold overnight however readings will still be down near freezing. As this front moves into western Mass, we will see some spotty showers which may lead to a few icy spots, mainly in the hills in Franklin County. There's lots of dry air across western Mass so we are not expecting much rain but it doesn't take much freezing rain to cause issues. Shower activity will end early tomorrow morning.

Temperatures warm quickly tomorrow will highs reaching back into the lower 50s. We remain mostly cloudy but we may see some afternoon sunny breaks.

Temperatures are looking to get into the 50s Thursday and low 60s Friday ahead of a cold front. Thursday night into Friday morning, we see a few more showers. It will turn breezy Friday as clouds give way to sunshine.

The weekend is looking seasonable. Saturday and Easter Sunday will feature highs in the 50s along with some sun. There may be a few showers around Saturday night.

