Mutual aid called to structure fire in Shelburne Falls

Firefighters have been called to a structure fire in Shelburne Falls this morning on Maple St.

The Shelburne Fire Department dispatcher, told Western Mass News they were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

She did not believe anyone was inside the building still.

We're told mutual aid has been called in. No word what number on Maple St. this is yet.

Further details weren't immediately available.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and as soon as more details come into our newsroom we'll provide an update.

