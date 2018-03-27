One dead, one injured in Wales crash

One person is dead and other was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Wales.

Mass. State Police said that just before 9 a.m. today, troopers with the Sturbridge barracks were called to Stafford Road (Route 19) in Wales for a crash.

Investigators arrived and found that a 2005 Toyota Camry had gone off the road and hit a tree.

The driver, a 34-year-old woman from Wales, was flown by LifeFlight to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where she was later pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released.

The passenger, a 31-year-old man from Wales, was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

Wales Police posted on Facebook a letter from Wales Elementary School Principal Rick Zinkus, which indicated that the woman was a parent of a second grader at the school.

"There is no doubt that the students will have questions and we are prepared to meet with them in the morning to help them through the situation should they need support," Zinkus explained.

Zinkus noted that grief counselors have been contacted and school officials have been advised on how to deal with the situation.

Wales Police Chief Jeffrey Hastings added that two officers will also be at school Wednesday to provide assistance.

Parents with questions are urged to email Zinkus or call him Wednesday at the school.

The crash remains under investigation by a State Police reconstruction unit and troopers assigned to the Hampden District Attorney's Office.

