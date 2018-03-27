Serious crash in Wales under investigation by police

Two people have been transported to the hospital, one by 'LifeFlight' following a serious crash in Wales this morning.

The motor vehicle accident occurred on Stafford Road, prompting emergency crews to the scene. This was just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The Wales Fire Department reports there is an "active investigation" going on. State Police are on scene.

Western Mass News also saw police from both Brimfield and Holland there as well.

Further details regarding the crash were not made immediately available.

Stay with Western Mass News for the latest. As soon as more details emerge, we'll provide an update.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.