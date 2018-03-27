Police advise against calling 911 to 'order a pizza' in domestic violence situations

There's a warning from police to anyone involved in a domestic violence situation.

An old television ad now resurfacing on YouTube tells people that if domestic violence victims, call 911 and order a pizza, help will soon arrive.

About three years ago, a Super Bowl ad circulated involving a domestic violence scenario, where the victim tells police dispatchers that she wants a pizza delivered to her home.

The hope is that this would inform police that they were in distress and in need of assistance.

"We are aware that it's going around the internet," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.

Wilk told Western Mass News that this ad, which has resurfaced, does not send the right message.

"That's something that we do not train in. I would discourage people from doing that," Wilk noted.

The real danger, Wilk said, such calls present is that officers may think they're fake.

For example, "If there is a crash and many 911 calls are coming in, and someone calls in and says 'I need a pizza,' an officer could take that as a hoax."

So if ordering a pizza won't get you any immediate help, what will?

"If you need assistance and can't talk, just don't talk. A silent open line will get a police response. We're sending a car to check it out," Wilk noted.

Pushing a few specific buttons could help, too.

"Officers are also trained to ask you if you need police assistance push 1, if you need medical assistance press 2," Wilk explained.

