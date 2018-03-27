Police investigating shots fired on Alderman St. in Springfield

A portion of a Springfield roadway is blocked due to police investigation.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh around 2 p.m. several shots were fired at a car in front of 36 Alderman Street.

Our crew on-scene reported seeing several shell casings and evidence markers on the street.

The incident occurred not far from the Liberty Preparatory Academy. The school's assistant principal told Western Mass News that all students are home safe.

Walsh noted that there were no victims reported and that officers made an arrest on a warrant.

Alderman Street is currently closed to traffic.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

