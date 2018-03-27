One person stabbed on Alderman St. in Springfield

One person is in the hospital following an afternoon stabbing in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to 20 Alderman Street around 2:40 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. He added that the stabbing was "domestic related."

A male victim was taken to an area hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

Walsh noted that this incident is unrelated to a shots fired call that occurred near 36 Alderman Street around 2 p.m. today.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

