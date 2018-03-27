Russell man accused of pipe bomb threats found dead at home

A distraught veteran accused of making threats with pipe bombs in West Springfield has been found dead.

James Leydon, spokesperson with the Hampden County District Attorney's office, told Western Mass News that Robert Decoteau was found dead in his home in Russell today.

Decoteau was arrested for alleged pipe bomb incidents in Russell and in West Springfield in May 2017.

He was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation following that arrest.

Leydon said that Decoteau was scheduled to appear for a court hearing on Thursday.

