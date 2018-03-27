Westfield officials discuss ongoing water issues

Westfield city officials discussed the city's ongoing water issues during a meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Three of four wells on the north side of the city have been shut down due to high levels of contaminants called PFCS.

Earlier this month, the city council voted down a $13 million bond request for the water department.

That request included both temporary and permanent filtration systems for those contaminated city wells.

Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan and other city department heads answered questions submitted by city councilors during the meeting.

"We have contaminated water. We're down to one well. The process is going forward. I know there's no trust, I get that there's no trust to us but I hope everyone else can at least understand that the process we're doing is for all the right purposes," said Mayor Sullivan.

Residents voiced their frustrations by holding signs that read, 'make polluters pay' and 'don't make victims pay'.

