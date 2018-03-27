Westfield officials to meet over water issues - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Westfield officials to meet over water issues

Posted: Updated:
By Samara Abramson
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Westfield city officials will meet Tuesday afternoon to talk about their water issues.

Three of four wells on the north side of the city have been shut down due to high levels of contaminants called PFCS.

Earlier this month, the city council voted down a $13 million bond request for the water department.

That request included both temporary and permanent filtration systems for those contaminated city wells.

Tonight, Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan and other city department heads will be available to answer questions submitted by city councilors.

That meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in city council chambers at Westfield City Hall.

