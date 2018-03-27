Tech expert discusses how to secure your Facebook account

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before lawmakers after a data breach affecting 50 million Facebook accounts.

CNN is reporting today that Zuckerberg will go to Washington, D.C. in the coming weeks to face the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Zuckerberg has faced mounting pressure since earlier this month, when it was revealed the firm Cambridge Analytica collected data inappropriately from millions of Facebook accounts.

Facebook stock is taking a huge hit and Facebook users are wondering how to better protect their data.

"It definitely makes me concerned, especially as a business owner. I want to make sure my page is safe," said Ashley Tresoline.

Tresoline said that the recent Facebook scandal has her thinking twice about using Facebook at all.

"You need to know what your privacy settings are and where you're sharing them," said Stan Prager with GoGeeks in East Longmeadow.

Prager told Western Mass News that the absolute first thing Facebook users need to do is check their privacy settings.

"Under 'Settings' in Facebook, there is a thing called 'Privacy.' Go there. You can see is your data being shared just with friends or is your data being shared with everyone. If it says public, there's a problem," Prager explained.

Prager noted to go into your Facebook account:

See those three lines in the bottom right corner, click that.

Scroll down until you see ' Settings ' and click. A menu will pop-up.

' and click. A menu will pop-up. Hit ' Account Settings '

' The third menu item down is ' Privacy .' Click.

.' Click. Every item asks: who do you want to see your posts, future posts, and so on. If any say public, change it to private.

Also, if you signed up for apps through Facebook, "if you are the kind of person who signed up for a lot of apps using Facebook, which I do not recommend, your Facebook is integrated with those apps," Prager said.

What can Facebook or these apps find out about you?

In addition to what's on your profile, "It shows what you're interested in, what you shop for, what you look for. How many times have you Googled something and gone to your Facebook account and saw an ad for the same thing, right? So all that data is there. Maybe you don't care, but it is your data," Prager added.

The goal: have as few apps connected to your Facebook account as possible.

To do that, Prager said to go back into Facebook settings, scroll down and hit 'Apps' then click where it says 'Logged in with Facebook' and it will reveal how many are logged in through your Facebook account.

Click into each app and at the bottom is the option to remove the app. Keep in mind that any data stored, like play lists on music apps, will be lost.

