Family member accused of misleading police in West Brookfield murder case

Western Mass News has obtained exclusive new details about the investigation into the deaths of a mother and her three young children in West Brookfield.

Investigators have charged a family member with misleading a police investigation, and it turns out that relative has a lengthy criminal record.

The bodies of 38-year-old Sara Bermudez, 8-year-old Madison, 6-year-old James and 2-year-old Michael, were found inside their home on Old Warren Road in West Brookfield on March 1.

The Worcester District Attorney's Office ruled their deaths as homicides.

Western Mass News spoke over the phone with husband and father left behind, Moses Bermudez on Tuesday.

Bermudez told us the person who was arraigned yesterday, Mathew Locke, is his cousin, and Bermudez noted he is not happy with the direction police officers are taking this investigation.

While police have not arrested the person, or persons responsible, they have made an arrest related to the case.



31-year-old Mathew Locke has been charged with misleading a police investigation.

According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News:

Locke stated that he had recently visited 10 Old Warren Rd, the family home with an associate, Joshua Gagnon. Locke stated that when he pulled into the driveway, Moses Bermudez was sitting in his truck.



Moses Bermudez, the husband and father of the victims, called another family member from California and asked that person to check on his family because he couldn't reach them on the phone.

By phone Tuesday, Moses told Western Mass News he does not believe police should be focusing their investigation on his cousin, Mathew Locke, who has a lengthy criminal record in central Massachusetts, according to new court documents obtained on Tuesday.

Those charges include an assault and battery in 2009, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle in 2014, among others, as well as this most recent charge of misleading police:

Moses stated that they should pay attention to the news in the coming days because anyone associated with MS-13 was going to get hurt and die. Locke's statement indicated that members of MS-13 were responsible for the murders.

That 'associate' he mentioned, Joshua Gagnon, told Western Mass News in a statement:

I went to the Bermudez residence only to offer my condolences to a grieving family. Like any normal human should do that shows sympathy of such a tragic loss..and now people from my little town are making stipulations instead of actually listening to my intentions and being present there at the time.

"I will keep his family in my prayers," Gagnon added.

Gagnon also has an 18-year-long criminal history, his charges including OUI's, drug possession, and assault and battery.

He confirmed those charges to Western Mass News and said they're unrelated, he's now just trying to care for his two young children.

Over the phone, a spokesperson for the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said they could not comment further on this homicide investigation, and at this time it is unclear if there would be any additional charges for Locke.

