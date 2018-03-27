Sarno orders review of stripping church for tax exempt status

On Monday, we told you about a mother of two who is taking refuge inside a church in Springfield to avoid deportation.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is now ordering a re-inspection and review to strip that church of its tax exempt status.

The mother - who goes by the first name of Gisella - took sanctuary inside the church with her kids prior to her deportation scheduled for today.

Sarno said in a statement Monday that the city's code enforcement inspection and public safety teams deemed the church unsuitable for housing.

"To house some and their families there, there's a lot of issues and also the church, being a property - a non-tax paying property - that changes their function also on that too," Sarno said Tuesday.

Gisella's children will still attend school and she'll be able to see her husband during visits.

