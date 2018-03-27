PD: Springfield woman tried to steal over $300 in items from supermarket

A Springfield woman is accused of trying to steal several hundreds of dollars worth of items from a Chicopee store.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that police were called to Stop and Shop on Memorial Drive just before 1 p.m. Monday for a reported shoplifting incident.

When an officer arrived, a store employee directed to a woman who was in the parking lot, walking towards the cruiser.

The woman, identified as 27-year-old Angie Ruiz of Springfield, reportedly walked back the police car and continued to walk away.

The officer and store employee were able to catch up with Ruiz and escort her back into the store.

"Once inside their office, she was asked for identification. Upon opening her large purse, several bags of shrimp were located inside," Wilk said.

Ruiz told investigators that she didn't have an ID and gave a name that police found to be false.

"Loss Prevention stated that she was seen stealing multiple items, equaling out to over $300, and when confronted, dropped some, and fled the store," Wilk explained.

Ruiz was then arrested and charged with larceny over $250. She was booked, processed, and brought to Chicopee District Court for arraignment.

