3 people without a home following fire on Sunnybrook Rd. in Springfield

Emergency crews are currently working on putting out hot spots following a fire at 77 Sunnybrook Road in Springfield.

Dennis Leger, Aide to Springfield’s Fire Commissioner, told Western Mass News that the call first came in around 4:30, Wednesday morning.

Leger said the fire started on the back deck and "got up the wall and into the house."

There were 3 people living at the home and they have now been displaced, Leger said. He added that there is extensive damage to the breezeway and kitchen and estimates that the total damage is roughly $50-60,000.

The sister of the homeowner spoke with Western Mass News. She said the family is just trying to figure out what happened Wednesday morning.

"She's okay, she's dealing with it right now," Lesley Desouca, explained. "She's strong. It's a lot going on."

Leger said there were alarms that went off in the house and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

