Clouds, some sun with temps in the 50s

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy but dry and we'll see some peaks of sunshine too. Temperatures will reach into the middle 50's. The wind will be light giving us a rather pleasant afternoon.

Clouds will stick around tomorrow and we stay mild with highs again in the 50s. A cold front will approach by the afternoon with some rain showers. Not much wet weather is expected though. The front will pass through Friday morning, bringing an end to the showers. We turn breezy, but turn even milder with highs jumping into the 60s with the help of some sunshine.

High pressure will bring in dry weather and sunshine for Saturday with slightly cool temperatures, but only slightly with highs reaching back to near 60! Needless to say, March will be going "out like a lamb". Saturday is actually looking very nice!

We are watching another cold front that should come into the area sometime Saturday night or Sunday morning. The best chance for showers look to be Saturday night into Easter morning for now. Again we are not expecting much rain and Easter Sunday overall isn't looking too bad. It's looking partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cool but mainly dry with temps into the lower 50s.

The first week of April is looking cooler and a bit unsettled with temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s. Nothing too unusual for the start of April.

