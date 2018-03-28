Forecast: Showers ending, some sun later on

Light rain showers and drizzle are coming to an end. Clouds this morning will give way to some breaks of sunshine in the afternoon, helping bump temperatures back to the 50s. The wind remains on the light side, giving us a rather pleasant day after a damp start!

Clouds return tomorrow and we stay mild with highs again in the 50s. A cold front will approach by the afternoon with another chance for rain showers. Not much wet weather is expected though. The front will pass through Friday morning, bringing an end to showers. We turn breezy, but turn even milder with highs jumping into the 60s with the help of afternoon sunshine.

High pressure will bring in dry weather and sunshine for Saturday and we look slightly cooler, but still near the norm for the last day of March (which goes out like a lamb). Saturday is actually looking very nice.

We are watching another cold front that should come into the area sometime Saturday night or Sunday. The timing for this is still uncertain, but the best rain chances look to be Saturday night into Easter morning for now. However, clouds do look to come in for Sunday, which will help keep temperatures closer to 50 degrees.