Showers and mild temperatures around to end the week

Temperatures warmed nicely again today despite the cloud cover. We’ve got a milder night ahead with temperatures only falling into the middle 30s with lingering clouds and calm wind. We may see clouds break up a bit overnight, but that would lead to some fog development for the morning.

The Thursday morning commute will be dry, quiet and cloudy with temps slightly above freezing and rising steadily. Showers are on the way and should start coming in around Noon. Showers will be around for the evening commute and could slow things down a bit if we see some more moderate rainfall. Temps will climb back to the 50s in the afternoon and we linger there through much of the night!

A cold front will come through our area Friday, keeping rain around in the morning. Showers taper off in the afternoon and we get breezy behind the front. Some clearing is possible Friday afternoon, but either way, we get milder with highs hitting the low 60s. The more sun we see, the warmer we will get.

High pressure builds to start the holiday weekend and will bring good sunshine for Saturday-the pick of the weekend. Temps are still looking mild with highs in the middle to upper 50s and we will have a lighter breeze. Another cold front is on the way for Sunday morning with more clouds and possibly a brief shower. We turn breezy and cooler with some afternoon sunshine.

April will begin a bit cool and unsettled as we are settled under a trough in the East. Temperatures may not get out of the 40s Monday, but we will have some sun to start the week. Our next front will bring in more clouds Tuesday, but not seeing much rain with it at this point. We turn a bit cooler again behind this front for mid-week.

