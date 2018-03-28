Driver sent to the hospital after crashing vehicle into Springfield home

Authorities are investigating after a truck drove straight into a multi-family home on Pomona Street in Springfield.

A member of the housing division told us that the truck hit so hard that it actually shifted the entire house over a couple of inches.

The accident happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, told Western Mass News that a Chevrolet Avalanche drove straight into 6 Pomona Street, which is right at the intersection of Scott Street and Alderman Street.

All we know of the driver is that she was conscious when taken by stretcher to the ambulance. She is now at Baystate Medical Center. Her identity and injuries still unclear.

The truck was pulled out around 10 a.m. but the three families living there will have to leave their home behind, as the building has too much damage and is not safe enough to live in right now.

Western Mass News spoke with a crossing guard who was helping kids get to the White Street Elementary School just an hour before. She was still outside when the truck came flying down the road.

“I was going through the crossing walk, she swerved towards me. I jumped over to the side, she kept going straight into the house...like boom, shhh, boom, like an explosion, like a gas boom," said Tiesha Simmons.

Thankfully, nobody was in the crosswalk at the time and everyone in the home is okay.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.